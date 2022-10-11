Deputy CM Mutyala Naidu inspects medical services

Anakapalli: Deputy Chief Minister B Mutyala Naidu examined the medical services available at AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad hospital and inspected new construction work in the premises at K Kotapadu of Anakapalli district on Monday. He thoroughly inspected the construction work of additional rooms which are being modernised at a cost of Rs 5.6 crore.

Later, the Deputy CM visited the wards of the hospital and enquired about the medical facilities provided for the lactating mothers. He interacted with the patients undergoing treatment in the hospital. Meanwhile, Mutyala Naidu discussed the available facilities in the hospital and requirements with the medical officials.

He instructed the authorities concerned to take steps to prevent an unhygienic environment at the hospital premises. Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Chief Minister said the state government is giving top priority to the health sector.