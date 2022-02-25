Deputy Speaker, officials visit buildings for offices of new district

Guntur: Legislative Assmebly Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi, District Collector Vivek Yadav and Guntur rural SP Vishal Gunni on Thursday visited AP HRD Training Centre building premises in Bapatla and hostel to set up collector office, SP office in Bapatla district, which will be formed very soon. They inspected the facilities available on the premises and similarly, facilities in the building to set up other government offices also. They visited the conference hall and rooms in the building.

Earlier, they visited Bhavanarayana Swamy temple in Srimat Sundara Rajya Lakshmi sameta Ksheera Bhavanarayana Swamy temple in Bapatla and performed special pujas to Sri Bhavanarayana Swamy. Vedic priests offered prasadam and blessed them. Joint Collector K Sridhar Reddy, Tenali Sub-Collector Nidhi Meena and Assistant Collector Subham Bansal were felicitated. ANGRAU registrar Dr Giridhar Krishna, Bapatla tahsildar Gopala Krishna were present.