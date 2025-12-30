Deputy Speaker visits TDP leader’s house

Tirupati: State Deputy Speaker Raghurama Krishnam Raju, who came on a visit to Tirumala, visited the residence of senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader JB Srinivas here on Monday at the latter’s invitation.

During the meeting, Raghurama Krishnam Raju held a detailed discussion with JB Srinivas on TDP activities in the Tirupati Assembly constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, JB Srinivas said that under the coalition government in the state, led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh is moving fast on the path of development.

Those who welcomed the Deputy Speaker included Tatayyagunta Gangamma Temple Chairman Nainar Mahesh Yadav, Raghava Raghuram, SVM Sridhar Kalesha, Vijay.