Despite obstacles, AP to create 20 lakh jobs in five years

Vijayawada: Minister for Industries, Commerce, and Food Processing TG Bharath announced that the State government is committed to creating 20 lakh job opportunities over the next five years, regardless of the obstacles created by the main opposition party.

Speaking to the media at State secretariat on Thursday, Minister Bharath said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, the State is making comprehensive progress across all sectors. He noted that industrial development, which had stagnated under the previous government, is now moving forward.

According to the Minister, with the Chief Minister acting as the State’s brand ambassador, Andhra Pradesh has secured investments worth approximately Rs 11 lakh crore in just 15 months.

Minister Bharath criticised the main opposition for spreading misinformation to undermine the State’s industrial growth. He clarified that land allocation for any industry is a strategic and multi-level verification process. A sale agreement is finalised only after a company meets all government regulations and investment and job creation targets.

He dismissed the opposition’s false claims that land was indiscriminately allotted to IFFCO, HFCL, Elip, Varahi Aqua Farm, and Jai Kumar companies. The minister clarified that land was allocated to IFFCO, HFCL, and Elip based on previous agreements. The Varahi Aqua Farm and Jai Kumar companies were granted permission to develop private parks on their own land, with no involvement from the APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation).