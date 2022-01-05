Develop infrastructure in Guntur, corporators told

Guntur: MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu urged the corporators to develop infrastructure in Guntur city to meet the increasing needs of people.

He addressed a meeting at Guntur Convention Centre here on Tuesday, on the occasion of training classes held for the newly elected corporators.

Addressing them, the MLC said that it is the responsibility of the council to develop Guntur city, taking future needs of the people into consideration. He stressed on coordination among the officials and corporators for the city development. He suggested preparing urban development plan for city development and urged the corporators to take decision within the purview of the constitution. MLC Venkateswarlu stressed on the need for taking care of sanitation and to involve the public also.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy urged the corporators to act like a bridge between the government and people. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy implemented several welfare schemes for the people and distributing the fruits of these schemes through ward secretariats. He urged the corporators to work for the city development and get name and fame to the GMC.

Mayor Kavati Siva Naga Manohar Naidu urged corporators and ward secretariat staff to coordinate and distribute fruits of welfare schemes to the eligible.

MLAs Mustafa, Maddali Giridhara Rao, Deputy Mayor Vanama Bala Vajra Babu were present.