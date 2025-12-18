Develop leadership skills to compete globally: Odisha Guv

Visakhapatnam: Odisha Governor Dr Kambhampati Haribabu called upon students to develop strong leadership qualities and cultivate personal discipline to successfully compete at the global stage.

He emphasised that education must be pursued with a clear sense of purpose and commitment towards societal and national development.

Speaking at the certificate distribution ceremony for 150 Digital Marketing and Management (PGDMM) graduates of IIAM and ACT Business Schools here on Wednesday, he suggested them to complete their education with well-defined goals, strive to bring pride and progress to society and the nation through their professional achievements.

Highlighting the transformative power of education, the special guest, Andhra Pradesh High Court former Judge Justice DVSS Somayajulu, stated that education remains the most powerful tool for achieving sustained social and economic development.

He encouraged students to uphold values, ethics, and social responsibility in their careers. IIAM chairman Amar Lal Dean and Correspondent SP Ravindra, Vijay Ravindra, Director General Prof. V Krishna Mohan, and executive directors S Deepika Das, Teja Mutyam, and Divya Das were present and congratulated the graduating students.