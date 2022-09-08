Develop passion for mother tongue: Venkaiah Naidu

Rajamahendravaram (East Godavari District): Former Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu has called upon the people to develop passion for mother tongue and to protect Telugu language.

He participated in a programme 'Intimate Gathering' with the political leaders of all parties at GSL Medical College in Rajanagaram on Thursday.

Venkaiah Naidu said that Telugu language is like eyes and other languages are like spectacles. 'Eyeglasses are necessary only if you have eyes. Spects will be useless if you don't have eyes.' He said that everyone in the country should learn other languages out of necessity and use mother tongue as a responsibility. He said that since Hindi is the national language, it should be learned. English or French or German or any other language should be studied for employment. No language should be forced without people's will, he said.

The former Vice-President said that he likes to interact with people since childhood. He lost his mother at the age of one year and considered the BJP as his mother thereafter. He said that he shed tears because he had to resign from the BJP before being elected as Vice-President. He said that despite being in the position of Vice-President, he visited almost all the States and Union Territories and spent time with the people.

He claimed that India, which was once Viswaguru, is backward due to foreign invasions and foreign rule. Now with the spirit of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, we have to make our country the most powerful in the world. He said that the slogan given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'Reform, Perform and Transform' is the guiding mantra in that direction. There should be more reforms at the field level so that the results of the policy decisions made by the governments reach the people directly and completely. He wished the country to move forward with the concept that all are Indians, regardless of caste and regional differences and suggested taking a pledge to preserve Indian cultural traditions.

Before this event, Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated GSL Advanced Bio Skills Centre at GSL Hospital. On this occasion, Chairman Dr Ganni Bhaskara Rao and Directors Dr Sandeep and Dr Tarun Gogineni explained to him about the Robotic Bio Skill lab and advanced medical simulation lab.