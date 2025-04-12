Development of weaker sections real tribute to Phule

Ongole: Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Satya Kumar Yadav stated that the true tribute to leaders who worked for backward classes and weaker sections is to continue their development work. He highlighted that both Central and State governments are implementing numerous programmes toward this goal.

He was the chief guest at a loan distribution programme organised by the BC Corporation at Prakasam Bhavan to mark the 199th birth anniversary of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. The event was attended by Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, district collector A Thameem Ansariya, Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, Tourism Corporation Chairman Dr Nukasani Balaji, and Ongole Mayor Gangada Sujatha, among other officials.

Minister Satya Kumar Yadav emphasised that the State and Central governments are supporting weaker sections through various development programmes and loan schemes. He said that the current fiscal year's budget allocations serve as proof of this commitment, mentioning schemes like P-4, Mudra, PMEGP, and Vishwakarma being implemented by the governments.

Minister Dr Swamy added that the state government is prioritising BC empowerment and strengthening corporations to provide necessary financial assistance. He urged beneficiaries to make good use of government schemes and loans to achieve better livelihoods. During the event, loans worth Rs 16.77 crore were distributed to 671 beneficiaries for self-employment initiatives. The ministers and dignitaries also inspected stalls set up by beneficiaries showcasing tractors, sewing machines, and other units received through the schemes. Prior to the main event, the ministers and officials paid floral tributes to statues of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule at the New Vegetable Market Centre and at Vidyut Bhavan in Ongole.