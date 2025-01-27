  • Menu
Development Should Meet People's Aspirations: Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of development that aligns with the aspirations of the people during a media briefing.

Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of development that aligns with the aspirations of the people during a media briefing. Highlighting the need for a high growth rate, he reflected on the state’s progress from 2014 to 2019, where Andhra Pradesh competed with Telangana in development.

"During that period, Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income saw significant growth. Similarly, we initiated several key projects, including Amaravati, Polavaram, the railway zone, and water projects, under the coalition government. To fulfill the aspirations of the people, we need a 15% growth rate in the state," Naidu stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of utilizing central grants effectively. "We need to move forward by leveraging central grants. Projects can only be completed if matching grants are provided by the state. However, it is challenging to clear all pending bills at once," he explained.

Naidu also highlighted the state's current financial burden, noting that Andhra Pradesh’s debts have reached ₹9.75 lakh crore. Despite these challenges, he expressed optimism about driving development through efficient financial management and strategic planning.

