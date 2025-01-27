Live
- PM to inaugurate ‘Utkarsh Odisha’ on Tuesday
- Cybercrime on the Rise: Scammers Dupe Victims of ₹22,812 Crore Nationwide in 2024
- RTC Workers Issue Strike Notice Over Pending Demands in Telangana
- Development Should Meet People's Aspirations: Chandrababu Naidu
- Chandrababu Naidu Addresses Media on NITI Aayog Report, Criticizes State's Financial Mismanagement
- Governor Jishnu Dev Varma Graces Abhaya Foundation’s 18th Annual Day Celebration
- Flexi Loans Projects Robust Growth in Telangana MSME Lending for 2025
- Apparel Group Launches the 11th Store of Victoria’s Secret in India
- Hyundai Motor India Limited sells over 6.75 lakh connected cars
- Strawberry Fest: A Three-Day Celebration of Flavour and Fun at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad
Just In
Development Should Meet People's Aspirations: Chandrababu Naidu
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of development that aligns with the aspirations of the people during a media briefing.
Amaravati : Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of development that aligns with the aspirations of the people during a media briefing. Highlighting the need for a high growth rate, he reflected on the state’s progress from 2014 to 2019, where Andhra Pradesh competed with Telangana in development.
"During that period, Telangana's Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) and per capita income saw significant growth. Similarly, we initiated several key projects, including Amaravati, Polavaram, the railway zone, and water projects, under the coalition government. To fulfill the aspirations of the people, we need a 15% growth rate in the state," Naidu stated.
The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of utilizing central grants effectively. "We need to move forward by leveraging central grants. Projects can only be completed if matching grants are provided by the state. However, it is challenging to clear all pending bills at once," he explained.
Naidu also highlighted the state's current financial burden, noting that Andhra Pradesh’s debts have reached ₹9.75 lakh crore. Despite these challenges, he expressed optimism about driving development through efficient financial management and strategic planning.