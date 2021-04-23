Devineni Uma Maheswara Rao condemns arrest of Dhulipalla Narendra

Vijayawada: Telugu Desam Party senior leader and former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao strongly condemned the arrest of TDP leader and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra in Guntur district on Friday in connection with the alleged irregularities in Sangam Dairy.

Speaking to media, Devineni said the YSRCP government is trying to benefit Amul Dairy and resorting to mud sliding activities on Sangam Dairy to weaken it. He said the government is targeting Dhulipalla because he exposed the irregularities committed by the YSRCP government in targeting TDP national president Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

He recalled Narendra conducted sting operation to expose the activities of the YSRCP government to target Naidu. He alleged the YSRCP government is targeting the TDP leaders to divert the attention of the people from the failure of the government to contain Covid cases in the State.

He said the government is least bothered about the 10,000 coronavirus cases reported in the State. He further alleged that the government had targeted him because he questioned the irregularities in construction of Polavaram project.