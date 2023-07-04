Devineni Uma TDP public meeting venue in Mylavaram, asks cadre to make it success

Former minister and TDP Leader Devineni Uma inspected the venue of public meeting to be held at G. Kondur in Mylavaram Constituency as part of the 'Bhavishyst ki Guarantee bus yatra. On this occasion, TDP leaders and activists raised slogans to make the bus trip a success. After that, Devineni Uma said that the yatra is going on successfully in the state for the future. He said that the bus yatra will be held in Thiruvuru and Mylavaram constituencies on the 7th and 8th.



Devineni Uma says that visit to Chintapudi Project will be part of the bus trip. He said that they brought Rs.5,000 crores to Chintalapudi and spent four crores. He said that the Chintalapudi was without making Anu development. He said all the leaders of Krishna and NTR districts should participate in the future Bhavishyat ki Guarantee Devineni said that TDP ranks should make the bus yatra a success.

He clarified that once the TDP comes to power, all the schemes announced in the mini-manifesto will be implemented as a guarantee for the future. Devineni Uma suggested that TDP leaders and workers should take the schemes implemented by TDP strongly to the people