Live
- Khammam: BRS will romp home in polls, says Kandala
- Nalgonda: All set for receipt of nominations
- Hyderabad: KT Rama Rao gloats over TS-completed skyways, raps Centre for lagging behind city flyover
- Valmikis deserve ST status: Singireddy
- Delhi Air Quality Crisis: Primary Schools Closed, Pollution Control Measures Enforced
- It will be vote for welfare, devpt, asserts Puvvada
- Hyderabad: Aspirants try to grab Rahul's attention
- Petrol and diesel prices today stable in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on November 3, 2023
- Hyderabad: Opening of Kaleshwaram's lid will cost KCR of CM's gaddi says Ashok Shankarrao Chavan
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today surges, check the rates on November 3 2023
Just In
Devotees at Tirumala wait in 23 compartments, to take 12 hours for Sarvadarshans
The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has increased, with devotees waiting in 23 compartments for tokenless Sarvadarshans
TIRUPATI: The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has increased, with devotees waiting in 23 compartments for tokenless Sarvadarshans. The Sarvadarshan (general darshan) takes approximately 12 hours, while the special darshan takes around 4 hours.
On Thursday, a total of 59,335 devotees visited Srivara. Among them, 23,271 devotees offered hair and the income from Srivari Hundi (donation box) amounted to Rs. 3.29 crores on Thursday.
The Pushpayagam in Tirumala temple will be conducted on November 19 and the Seva tickets will be available for booking from tomorrow at 10:00 AM. Also, The online Seva and Darshan quota ticket for Laksha Kumkumarchana at Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanoor scheduled for November 9 was released on October 28.