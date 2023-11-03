Devotees at Tirumala wait in 23 compartments, to take 12 hours for Sarvadarshans

TIRUPATI: The number of devotees visiting Tirumala has increased, with devotees waiting in 23 compartments for tokenless Sarvadarshans. The Sarvadarshan (general darshan) takes approximately 12 hours, while the special darshan takes around 4 hours.



On Thursday, a total of 59,335 devotees visited Srivara. Among them, 23,271 devotees offered hair and the income from Srivari Hundi (donation box) amounted to Rs. 3.29 crores on Thursday.

The Pushpayagam in Tirumala temple will be conducted on November 19 and the Seva tickets will be available for booking from tomorrow at 10:00 AM. Also, The online Seva and Darshan quota ticket for Laksha Kumkumarchana at Sri Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanoor scheduled for November 9 was released on October 28.