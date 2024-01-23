Devotees celebrate consecration of Ram Lalla in Prakasam

Ongole: Devotees of Prakasam district celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya by participating in the pandals and watching live streaming of the consecration on TV sets and big screens, and chanting Ramanamam.

The priests performed a special puja welcoming Rama home, distributed the theertha and prasadams to people. The temples in the district performed special puja to the presiding deities as well as the idols of Rama, Seetha and Lakshmana set in a separate dais.

Members of the BJP, VHP, RSS and other organisations, priests of temples, and the pundits at the pandals performed aarti and distributed the teertha and prasadams along with the akshatas to people after Prime Minister Narendra Modi aarati to the Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.