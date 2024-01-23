  • Menu
Devotees celebrate consecration of Ram Lalla in Prakasam

Devotees celebrating consecration of Ram Lalla at Srirama temple on Gandhi Road in Ongole on Monday
Devotees celebrating consecration of Ram Lalla at Srirama temple on Gandhi Road in Ongole on Monday

Devotees of Prakasam district celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya by participating in the pandals and watching live streaming of the consecration on TV sets and big screens, and chanting Ramanamam.

Devotees of Prakasam district celebrated the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya by participating in the pandals and watching live streaming of the consecration on TV sets and big screens, and chanting Ramanamam.

The priests performed a special puja welcoming Rama home, distributed the theertha and prasadams to people. The temples in the district performed special puja to the presiding deities as well as the idols of Rama, Seetha and Lakshmana set in a separate dais.

Members of the BJP, VHP, RSS and other organisations, priests of temples, and the pundits at the pandals performed aarti and distributed the teertha and prasadams along with the akshatas to people after Prime Minister Narendra Modi aarati to the Ram Lalla at Ayodhya.

