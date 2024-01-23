Devotees crowd increases at Tirumala, TTD to release Angapradakshina tokens today

There is a significant number of devotees visiting the Tirumala temple with the Q complex has 9 compartments filled with people, indicating a large crowd.

Devotees with time slot tickets can have darshan in 4 hours, while devotees without tickets can have darshan in 12 hours.

Yesterday, Monday, a total of 67,568 people visited temple, and 22,084 devotees offered hair. Furthermore, devotees offering Rs.4.58 crores in the hundi as gifts to Swami.

Meanwhile, the quota for Angapradakshina tokens will be released on January 23rd at 10 am, followed by Srivani Trust break darshan and room quota at 11 am. The quota for darshan tokens for senior citizens and disabled will be released at 3 pm on the same day. On January 24th, the quota for Rs.300 special entry tickets will be released at 10 am, and booking of rooms in Tirumala and Tirupati will be available at 3 pm.

For the month of April, the Srivari Seva Quota of Tirumala and Tirupati will be released on January 27 at 11 am, Navanitha Seva Quota at 12 pm, and Parakamani Seva Quota at 1 pm.

Devotees are advised to book their service tickets through the official website https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in.