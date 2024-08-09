Devotees flay authorities for poor facilities

Kowthalam (Kurnool district):Devotees, who visited Urukunda Eeranna (Narasimha) Swamy temple at Kowthalam, expressed anger over the temple authorities for not providing proper facilities.

The month-long Sravana Masotsvams will be celebrated on a grand scale at the temple. Lakhs of devotees from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana including Andhra Pradesh would throng the temple.

Though the temple authorities boasted of making all necessary arrangements to provide facilities to the devotees, before the commencement of the festival, devotees faced several problems like no proper toilets, drinking water, shelters and others. Since this is rainy season, pilgrims faced problems without shelter.

Poor sanitation was noticed at almost all places in the temple premises. Drain water was seen logged everywhere and foul smell emanating from garbage.

Besides these inconveniences, devotees were fleeced by the barbers to get their hair tonsured. Pilgrims must purchase Rs 40 ticket for hair tonsuring. Even after purchasing the ticket, barbers are reportedly demanding pilgrims to pay Rs 100.

A devotee from Raichur has alleged that the temple authorities have failed to provide minimum facilities to pilgrims. He criticised that there are no proper toilets, garbage was piled up at every corner. The devotees demanded the temple authorities to pay attention to provide basic amenities

to them.