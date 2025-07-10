Live
- Cardex Group Presents on July 26th Kumar Sanu Live in Concert at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad
- Marketing and Corporate Leadership: Pratiksha Agarwal reveals how this essential duo conquers the market
- KCR Admitted to Yashoda Hospital Again for Medical Tests
- Sikkim transformed into leading place for sustainable fisheries: Minister Gurung
- Airtel Rolls Out Budget-Friendly ₹189 Prepaid Plan with Unlimited Calls, SMS, and Basic Data
- Shubman Gill Nears Rare Feat: Set to Break Four Don Bradman Records Nearly a Century Old
- India A men's hockey team secures second win on Europe tour with 6-0 vcitory over Ireland
- Man arrested for slyly recording women in B'luru public places, had uploaded 45 videos
- Number of people affected by adulterated toddy in Hyderabad rises to 37
- CM Chandrababu Becomes Teacher, Interacts with Students and Parents
Devotees Flock to Sai Baba Temples in AP, Telangana for Guru Pournami celebrations
Highlights
On the occasion of Guru Pournami, a remarkable turnout of devotees was witnessed at Sai Baba temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states.
On the occasion of Guru Pournami, a remarkable turnout of devotees was witnessed at Sai Baba temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Many people queued from early morning hours, eager to have a darshan of Baba. Special pujas and Ksheera Abhishekam rituals were conducted at various temples.
Temples in Hanumakonda and Nalgonda in Telangana, as well as those in Dilsukhnagar and Panjagutta in Hyderabad, alongside Kurnool and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, experienced significant crowds of devotees. The Shirdi temple in Maharashtra also saw a large influx of worshippers, further highlighting the day’s spiritual significance.
Next Story