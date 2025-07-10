Devotees Flock to Sai Baba Temples in AP, Telangana for Guru Pournami celebrations

On the occasion of Guru Pournami, a remarkable turnout of devotees was witnessed at Sai Baba temples across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. Many people queued from early morning hours, eager to have a darshan of Baba. Special pujas and Ksheera Abhishekam rituals were conducted at various temples.

Temples in Hanumakonda and Nalgonda in Telangana, as well as those in Dilsukhnagar and Panjagutta in Hyderabad, alongside Kurnool and Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, experienced significant crowds of devotees. The Shirdi temple in Maharashtra also saw a large influx of worshippers, further highlighting the day’s spiritual significance.