Devotees Gather for Medaram Festival Amid Extensive Security Measures

  Created On:  18 Jan 2026 1:49 PM IST
Devotees Gather for Medaram Festival Amid Extensive Security Measures
In the lead-up to the main festivities, devotees have begun to converge in large numbers at Medaram for the annual festival dedicated to the forest goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma. The influx of visitors, spurred on by consecutive holidays, has created a vibrant atmosphere around the altars, where numerous individuals are engaged in prayer and fulfilling their vows.

In conjunction with the celebrations, heightened security measures have been implemented in anticipation of a cabinet meeting scheduled to take place today in Medaram, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. The local police force has made extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and smooth conduct of both the festival and the governmental proceedings.

Medaram festivalSammakka Saralammadevotees gatheringsecurity arrangementsChief Minister Revanth Reddy
