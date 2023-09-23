Devotees rush increases to Tirumala amid Brahmotsavams

Amid the ongoing Srivari Brahmotsavam in Tirumala, the number of devotees visiting the temple has increased. Devotees are eagerly waiting in 30 compartments to have darshan of Srivari. Currently, Sarvadarshan takes 24 hours to complete. On the day of Garudotsavam, the number of devotees who visited Srivari was 72,650. The revenue collected in Srivari Hundi on Garudotsavam amounted to 3.33 crores. Additionally, 27,410 devotees offered hair.



As part of the Tirumala Brahmotsavam, Lord Srivari ascended the Garuda vehicle on Friday night. The service began at 7 pm and continued until midnight. The cultural programs, devotional groups, bhajans, drums, and kolats performed in front of the Garuda Vahanam were particularly impressive. Lord Malayappa, the emperor of the universe, paraded through the temple streets with bright lights, using Garutmanth, the vehicle that competes with the wind, for the procession.

During the special Garuda Vahana Seva, several ancient and special ornaments were used to adorn the Moolavirat (main deity) of Srivari. These included the Makarakanthi, Lakshmiharam, Sahasra Nama Kasulamala, Sudarshana Chakramala, Srivilli Puttur Andal Tulsi, and Pushpamala.

Earlier on Friday morning, Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy had manifested himself to the devotees in the form of Mohini, a divine incarnation of Lord Vishnu. This manifestation added to the spiritual significance and beauty of the Brahmotsavam celebrations.