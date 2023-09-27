Live
Devotees rush reduces in Tirumala today after completion of Brahmotsavams
There has been a significant decrease in the crowd of devotees in Tirumala and it is learned that Sarvadarshans will take approximately 4 hours. On Tuesday, a total of 55,747 devotees visited Tirumala temple and offered their prayers.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) disclosed that the hundi (donation box) received an income of Rs. 4.11 crores on that day. Additionally, 21,774 devotees performed offered their hair to Lord Venkateswara Swamy.
The Salakatla Brahmotsavam of Tirumala Srivenkateswara Swamy concluded with grandeur. On Tuesday, Swami reached the Varaha Swamy temple in a Pallaki Utsavam and Tiruchi Utsav from three o'clock in the morning. After being carried in various processions for nine days, Srivaru Snapana Thirumanjanam Seva (the holy bath) took place to rejuvenate the tired deity. Led by the temple priests, Sridevi and Bhudevi anointed Lord Malayappa with aromatic perfumes, accompanied by Vedic Pooja Kainkaryas.
The program took place from six to nine in the morning, amidst the chanting of mangal instruments, Vedic scholars performing Vedagosha, and the recitation of Jana Govinda. Sudarshana Chakratalwar, the main deity of the sanctum sanctorum, received a holy bath in the Pushkarini (temple tank). Devotees also had the opportunity to take a holy bath in this large-scale Pushkarini and receive blessings.