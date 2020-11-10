Devotees take part in Laksha Kumkumarchana virtually at Tiruchanoor

Tiruchanoor: As the annual Karthika Brahmotsvams are set to be performed at Tiruchanoor temple from November 11 to 19, Laksha Kumkumarchana was performed in the temple to Goddess Padmavathi on Tuesday.

A total of 603 devotees took part in this ritual via virtual platform. The Grihastha devotees who took part in this fete will beget one blouse piece, uttareeyam, vermilion, turmeric sachets, two holy threads, sugar candy packet and sacred rice (akshatalu) through the postal department as 'Prasadam'.

The utsava murty (processional deity) of Goddess Sri Padmavathi seated in Sri Krishna Mukha Mandapam and Laksha Kumkumarchana has been performed chanting the divine namas of Goddess by archakas from 8 am till 12 noon.

According to the acharya purushas, this fete is usually observed to appease Mother Goddess to bless and carry forward the annual mega fete in a smooth manner.

TTD EO Dr K S Jawahar Reddy, JEO P Basanth Kumar, DyEO Jhansi Rani and others also participated.