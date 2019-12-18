Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Devotees throng Durga temple for Deeksha Viramana

Devotees throng Durga temple for Deeksha Viramana
Highlights

Thousands of devotees thronged the Durga temple on Wednesday, the first day of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment.

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees thronged the Durga temple on Wednesday, the first day of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment. The Temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for the relinquishment and taking baths in Krishna river.

Devotees of Goddess Kanaka Durga perform Deeksha and relinquish after performing the rituals at the Maha mandapam. Before that, they take bath at Durga ghat and perform Giri Pradikshana on foot walking around the Indrakeeladri hill from Mallikarjuna peta to Chittinagar.

The municipal corporation has made arrangements to maintain hygiene near the temple and other parts of old city in view of visiting nearly six lakh devotees five days.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting18 Dec 2019 1:04 PM GMT

Anti-CAA Protests: Agra and Mathura students start protesting

Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in Andhra Pradesh
Govt releases a new set of guidelines for YSR pension scheme in...
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
BSP leaders meets President regarding attacks on Jamia students
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
Nirbhaya Convict Review Plea: Supreme Court rejects plea
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Live Score: Rohit's 159, Rahul's...


Top