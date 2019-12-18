Devotees throng Durga temple for Deeksha Viramana

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees thronged the Durga temple on Wednesday, the first day of the Bhavani Deeksha relinquishment. The Temple administration has made elaborate arrangements for the relinquishment and taking baths in Krishna river.

Devotees of Goddess Kanaka Durga perform Deeksha and relinquish after performing the rituals at the Maha mandapam. Before that, they take bath at Durga ghat and perform Giri Pradikshana on foot walking around the Indrakeeladri hill from Mallikarjuna peta to Chittinagar.

The municipal corporation has made arrangements to maintain hygiene near the temple and other parts of old city in view of visiting nearly six lakh devotees five days.