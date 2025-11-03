Devotees told to remain vigilant near temples, riverbanks

Kurnool: In view of the ongoing Karthika Masam, when devotees visit temples and riverbanks in large numbers to offer prayers, District SP Vikranth Patil has appealed to devotees to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines while participating in religious activities.

The SP, in a press release on Sunday, said that women devotees, in particular, visit temples to light lamps and later release those Karthika Deepams into rivers, canals, and other water bodies. He urged devotees to exercise caution while lighting lamps, taking holy dips, and releasing lamps into rivers and KC Canal, as such activities near water bodies can be risky if proper care is not taken.

He further advised devotees, who bring children along with them for holy baths to take special precautions to ensure their safety. He mentioned that heavy crowds are expected at major temples such as Sri Kalvabugga Rameshwara Swamy Temple at Orvakal, Sri Brahmagundeshwara Swamy Temple, and Gurajala village temples under Nandavaram Police Station limits. Police forces have been alerted to manage the situation and ensure the smooth conduct of religious activities.

SP Patil appealed to public to strictly adhere to the instructions and safety measures issued by police for their own protection. He urged everyone to cooperate with police personnel and help maintain peace and order during Karthika Masam celebrations.