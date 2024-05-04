Devotees urge steps to end congestion at Bangaru Vakili

Tirumala : A total of 30 callers, including a NRI caller from Muscat, gave suggestions and feedback to TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy and appreciated the TTD top boss and his team for several changes brought in darshan, accommodation to reduce devotees’ problems, during monthly ‘Dial your EO’ programme held in Tirupati on Friday.

Replying to a complaint from a few callers about the buffering issues in Srivari Seva online application, the EO said TTD IT wing will rectify the application issues, if any, soon.

When devotees suggested the EO to make arrangements to avoid congestion beyond Bangaru Vakili, EO Dharma Reddy said that several permutations and combinations are being tried to avoid congestion since decades and it's a never-ending issue. However, he said, he will inspect and check for alternatives.

Before commencing the programme, EO Dharma Reddy highlighted a few important initiatives taken in view of summer rush and other festivals lined up in May in Tirumala and other TTD sub-temples.



He said that they cancelled recommendation letters for VIP break darshan, limiting it to protocol VIPs alone in view of heavy rush in summer vacation; providing food, buttermilk, drinking water, breakfast and medical facilities continuously in queues and compartments; shades, coolants and carpets are being provided to give relief from heat and sprinkling water on ground from time to time. Temporary sheds were set up for devotees to rest in Narayangiri Gardens and temple surroundings.

