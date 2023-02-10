Devotee's wait for 'PRASAD' gets longer at Simhachalam

Visakhapatnam: Even after three years not a single work under PRASAD (National Mission on Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive) scheme has been grounded at Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, one of the ancient shrines in north Andhra.

As a part of the religious tourism project, Rs 53.96 crore was allocated for Simhachalam in 2020 under the scheme. Although authorities stated that the work pertaining to the scheme would commence sooner or later, nothing related to it has taken shape so far.

Initially, a proposal was sent by Simhachalam Devasthanam officials to the tune of Rs 69 crore to the Union government.

A queue complex at Utharagoparam, a four-floored commercial-cum-kalyana mandapam complex uphill, water and electrical work, renovation of Pushkarani pond, establishment of new cottages replacing Pushkarini satram, a pilgrim amenity centre at second ghat road, a bus stand at the second ghat road and development of the existing bus stand form a part of the works proposed by the Devasthanam earlier.

Speaking to The Hans India, executive engineer of Simhachalam Devasthanam D Srinivasa Raju, says, "Proposal for the project was already submitted by Simhachalam Devasthanam. Once the works commence, support will be extended to complete them at the earliest."

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation officials made repeated trips to the shrine to discuss grounding of the project with Simhachalam authorities. "A detailed project report (DPR) was submitted to the Centre and it was also approved subsequently. However, we are waiting for the technical sanction of the project. Work will start once we get permission to do so," says Srinivas Pani, regional director of APTDC.

This apart, most of the works pertaining to Rs 241-crore masterplan project were completed at Simhachalam. Following which, basic amenities have been provided to the devotees frequenting the temple. If works under PRASAD scheme also get grounded, the famous Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will offer an enhanced devotee-conducive ambience.