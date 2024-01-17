Live
Devotees wait in 25 compartments at Tirumala, to take 18 hours for Sarvadarshans
Highlights
The Tirumala temple continues to witness a steady flow of devotees. According to temple officials, there are currently 25 compartments filled with waiting devotees.
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) stated that it takes approximately 18 hours for devotees to have Sarvadarshan (general darshan) without a token.
On Tuesday, a total of 73,016 devotees visited Tirumala temple including 20,915 devotees offering their hair as part of their devotion.
The officials also reported that the income from Srivari Hundi (temple donation box) amounted to Rs. 3.46 crores.
