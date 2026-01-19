Devotion marks Chollangi Amavasya Teertham

Kakinada: The Chollangi Amavasya Teertham was observed with religious fervour as the village of Mondi on the outskirts of Uppalanka in Karapa mandal of Kakinada district wore a spiritual look on Sunday. Veerabhadra Sambaralu, Garaga dances and the presence of Jangam Devarulu added to the festive atmosphere.

Devotees from various parts of the State arrived at the canal where a branch of the Godavari meets the sea at Uppalanka and took part in the holy dip from the early hours. After the ritual bath, they offered Tarpana to their ancestors and later visited the Sangameswara Swamy temple along with Bala Tripura Sundari, where special worships were performed. Hundreds of devotees carried idols of Veerabhadra and Gouramma from their homes on their heads in a procession accompanied by traditional musical instruments and reached the temple. Priests said that performing the sacred bath on Chollangi Amavasya marks the beginning of the Sapta Sagara yatra.

They explained that taking a holy dip at Chollangi, Theerthala Mondi, Korangi, Masangi Tippa, Brahma Samedyam, Bairava Palem and Antarvedi is believed to cleanse devotees of sins. Temples in and around Chollangi witnessed steady footfall, with special poojas and religious rituals conducted throughout the day. Chollangi Amavasya Teertham draws a large number of devotees and local authorities made arrangements to manage the crowd and ensure the safety of pilgrims. Police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic.