One Year of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC)

Online Process Has Made Marriage Registration Easier

Earlier, Personal Presence at the Sub-Registrar’s Office Was Mandatory for Marriage Registration

The Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is set to complete one year of its implementation on January 27. Along with promoting women empowerment, protection of children’s rights, and equality in civil rights, one of the most significant contributions of the UCC has been the simplification of administrative procedures. This is evident from the fact that within less than one year of its implementation, 4,74,447 marriages have been registered under the UCC.

Now, husbands and wives can get their marriage registered online from anywhere. Earlier, they were required to be physically present at the Sub-Registrar’s office on a fixed date along with two witnesses.

Before the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, marriages were registered under the Uttarakhand Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2010. This entire process was offline, which meant that the husband and wife had to appear in person at the Sub-Registrar’s office along with two witnesses for marriage registration. However, under the UCC, nearly 100 percent of marriage registrations are being carried out through the online mode. Couples and witnesses can now apply for registration from anywhere by uploading documents and recording their video statements.

As a result, within less than a year of the UCC coming into force, a total of 4,74,447 marriage registrations have been completed as of Monday afternoon, January 19, 2026. The average number of registrations has now reached nearly 1,400 per day, whereas under the previous Act, the average daily number of marriage registrations was only about 67. During this period, 316 people have also obtained certificates for dissolution of marriage through the online mode, while 68 people registered live-in relationships and 2 obtained certificates for termination of live-in relationships.

Average Registration Time: Five Days

Under the UCC, a time limit of 15 days has been prescribed for issuing a marriage registration certificate after submission of the application. However, in practice, applicants are receiving their registration certificates within an average of five days. In contrast, under the old Act, applicants not only had to be physically present at the registration office, but there was also no fixed time limit for marriage registration.

“By implementing the Uniform Civil Code, Uttarakhand has shown the way to other states. The transparent and simple manner in which the provisions of the UCC have been implemented over the past one year has increased public trust in the entire process. This is the reason why a large number of people are now opting for registration under the UCC. In every sense, the Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code has emerged as a model law.”

— Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Minister, Uttarakhand