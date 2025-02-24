Devotional Fervour Marks Brahmotsavams in Tirupati Temples

Tirupati is immersed in spiritual celebrations as the annual Brahmotsavams continue at the Kapileswara Temple and the Kalyana Venkateswara Temple (Srinivasa Mangapuram), overseen by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

As part of the festivities, the idol of Lord Somaaskanda Murthy was taken in a grand procession on the Vyaghra Vahanam, a celestial vehicle resembling a tiger, through the streets surrounding the Kapileswara Temple. Later, temple priests performed the Snapana Tirumanjanam ritual, a sacred purification ceremony, for the deities of Lord Somaaskanda Murthy and Goddess Kamakshi Devi.

At Srinivasa Mangapuram, the deity of Lord Kalyana Venkateswara was adorned as Lord Srimannarayana and paraded on the radiant Surya Prabha Vahanam, symbolising the dazzling sun, on the seventh day of the festival. The idol was beautifully decorated with vibrant orange ixora garlands, adding to the spiritual grandeur.

In the evening, the divine procession continued as the deity was carried on the Chandra Prabha Vahanam, representing the serene and hazy glow of the moon, enchanting devotees with its celestial splendour.