Deworming Day to be observed on Feb 9

Chittoor: For the healthy future of children, the government will be observing Deworming Day on February 9 across Chittoor district. This annual programme is aimed at children in the age group of 1-19 years to make worms free and make them healthy. It is a fixed day approach when all children, enrolled in schools and Anganwadis as well as those out of schools are targeted for treatment for intestinal worms with an aim to improve their overall well-being, nutritional status, access to education and quality of life. Disclosing the details, Chittoor District Revenue Officer (DRO) N Rajasekhar said that a total of 3,63,556 children in various schools and colleges in the district will be covered under the programme. They will be given one full tablet of Albendazole 400 gm for 2-19 years of age and half tablet (200 gm) for children between 1-2 years of age. The children should chew it till it is completely dissolved and it should be taken after lunch.

DM&HO Dr Prabhavathi Devi said that for those, who miss the programme on February 9, it will be held again on February 16. Sarva Siksha Abhiyan project officer Venkatarami Reddy, DEO C Vijayendra Rao, DRDA PD Tulasi, DPO Lakshmi, Aarogyasri district coordinator Dr Sudarsan and other officials were present.