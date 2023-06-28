DGP denies allegations on police dept. says law and order is in tact

Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police Rajendranath Reddy denied the allegations leveled by TDP leaders against the police.

He said that the allegations of registering more cases against TDP leaders are untrue and made it clear that those making such allegations will be answered with evidence.

DGP Rajendranath Reddy also denied the allegations over the SCs and STs are being killed in the state. He said that there is no such cases and asserted that the data released will clearly denies it. He said that the law and order situation in Visakhapatnam is intact and there is no question of compromising on the issue.

Reacting to the Visakha MP family kidnap case, DGP said that they have arrested the accused and recovered the money from them and investigation is on.

The DGP said that he had released the crime data and opined that there is a significant fall in the crime rate till May 2023.