DGP Gautam Sawang lauds staff for smooth conduct of panchayat polls

Vizianagaram: DGP Gautam Sawang visited Kothavalasa poling centre in Vizianagaram district during the fourth and final phase of panchayat elections on Sunday and interacted with voters.

He also spoke to officials and praised their efforts in conducting the polling without any unwanted incidents. Later, Sawang spoke to the constables who have rapidly responded during the third phase of polling at Chowduwada polling station of Pusapatirega mandal and controlled the situation when agents of the ruling YSRCP and TDP entered into a spat.

The constables, who were on the duty at Chowduwada have noticed at the right time that the situation was about to take a violent turn and informed the control room and the situation was brought under control within a few minutes.

Subsequently, the poling was conducted in peaceful manner. The DGP has appreciated staff members G Kishore Kumar, E Suryanarayana, P Nagamani and M Ramesh. The DGP handed over certificates of appreciation along with cash award to the four staffers.

Later, he spoke to some senior citizens and inquired about the facilities provided at the polling centre. DIG of Visakhapatnam range LKV Rangarao, SP B Rajakumari and others accompanied the DGP.