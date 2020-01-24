Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DGP Gautam Sawang reviews the arrangements of Republic Day celebrations

DGP Gautam Sawang reviews the arrangements of Republic Day celebrationsDGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on January 26
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in...

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on January 26. Gautam Sawang has given clear instructions to the officials in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations. The DGP has made it clear that the event will begin at 9 am, and the Telangana police will also take part in the parade.

"This time the Disha's emblem would be a special attraction. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will grace the event; hence we have intensified the security arrangements," DGP said.

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, which had earlier decided to hold the Republic day celebrations in Visakhapatnam has changed the venue to Vijayawada.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China24 Jan 2020 8:34 AM GMT

Indian embassy in Beijing cancels Republic Day ceremony due to coronavirus outbreak in China

Coronavirus: Two under watch in Mumbai; special ward set up
Coronavirus: Two under watch in Mumbai; special ward set up
We Introduce The Indian Team Reel
We Introduce The Indian Team Reel 'PR'…
Junior Bachchan As
Junior Bachchan As 'Bob Biswas'…
DGP Gautam Sawang reviews the arrangements of Republic Day celebrations
DGP Gautam Sawang reviews the arrangements of Republic Day...




Top