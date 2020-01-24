DGP Gautam Sawang reviews the arrangements of Republic Day celebrations

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations to be held at Indira Gandhi Stadium in Vijayawada on January 26. Gautam Sawang has given clear instructions to the officials in the wake of the Republic Day celebrations. The DGP has made it clear that the event will begin at 9 am, and the Telangana police will also take part in the parade.

"This time the Disha's emblem would be a special attraction. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan will grace the event; hence we have intensified the security arrangements," DGP said.

The YSRCP government headed by chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, which had earlier decided to hold the Republic day celebrations in Visakhapatnam has changed the venue to Vijayawada.