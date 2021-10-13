DGP Gautam Sawang visits Durga temple in Vijayawada, lauds police over the arrangements

Vijayawada: DGP Gautam Sawang on Wednesday visited the Goddess Durga in Vijayawada with temple officials welcoming him with Poornakumbh. Vedic scholars blessed the DGP after the darshan. Later, the DGP said he was happy to visit the Durga temple during Dussehra Navaratri and opined that mistakes do happen and devotees should forgive them with a big heart.

"The role of the police is very crucial on holding Dussehra Sharanavaratri celebrations and I thanks all the police who are on duty," DGP said. A large number of police personnel participated in the Dussehra Navratri celebrations and made the event a success.

DGP Gautam Reddy further expressed pleasure over the Dussehra Sharanavaratri celebrations being carried out on the auspices of Vijayawada Commissioner of police Battini Srinivasulu.

Earlier, minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday visited Kanaka Durga temple as part of the Dasara Sharanavaratri celebrations on Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada. After the visit, the Minister wished may the blessings of the Goddess be with all the people.

He said more than one lakh devotees visited the deity on Moola Nakshatra Day on Tuesday. "Although a large number of devotees came yesterday, we made darshan till the last devotee; I thank the Revenue and Police officials for their cooperation, "said Minister Vellampalli.