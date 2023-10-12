DGP instructs officials to increase vigilance and bring down crime rate

Visakhapatnam: Top priority should be given to women safety and response should be immediate for cases related to harassment of women and missing women, said Director General of Police K.V. Rajendranath Reddy.

Along with City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar, Anakapalli, Manyam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam SPs, the DGP held a review meeting at the police guest house.

Addressing the officials, the DGP said every case brought to trail in the courtail in the court should be monitored until it gets convicted.

He instructed the higher officials to monitor five cases each.

Rajendranath Reddy mentioned that every officer should speak regularly with station inspectors about the cases and constantly focus on rowdy sheeters and suspect sheeters.

He made it clear that there should be an increase in the number of conviction cases in a month compared to the previous month.

Further, the DGP said measures should be taken to reduce the percentage of deaths in the accidents as well as road accidents.

Officials were directed to take appropriate measures to block NDPS transport in the region.

The DGP suggested the police personnel to increase the surveillance at nights so that the crime rate would be decreased to a drastic extent.

He instructed the officials performing night duties that they should take a tab and keep their location on.

Special Enforcement Bureau should be formed into teams and they have to keep supervising at the educational institutions in the city and put up display banners at the premises to create awareness on the effects of drugs, the DGP added.

Rajendranath Reddy suggested to utilise new software for cybercrime investigation.

The DGP enquired about the details of the pending cases and the reasons for their delay.

During the meeting, performance of crime and traffic departments were reviewed.