DGP's Twitter account hacked

Hackers post obscene pictures on the account, which has not been in use since 2020

Vijayawada: The Twitter account of state director general of police was hacked on Monday, and hackers posted an obscene photograph on it. Cybercrime police have registered a case and took up investigation. Deputy inspector general P H D Ramakrishna said that the account was created in 2019 and it was inoperative since February 2020. The account was hacked on Monday by some unknown persons, who posted an objectionable photograph on it.

The matter came to light after some people posted photos and videos of the hacked page on various social media platforms. Some social media users even started liking the photo posted on hacked account.

The technical wing of the police department took note of this and removed the photo from the page.

The cyber crime police registered a case and began an investigation.

