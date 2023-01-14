Dharmana bros term Pawan 'political prostitute'

Srikakulam: Revenue minister Dharmana Prasada Rao and his elder brother Krishna Das described Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan 'a political prostitute'. Addressing the media at Srikakulam and Narsannapeta respectively, Prasada Rao and Krishna Das suggested that Pawan visit Uddanam in the district to know what schemes and projects the YSRCP government was implementing for the relief of kidney patients before making comments against the government.

They said Pawan has no common sense which is must for a politician.

State government is distributing 37 types of medicine to kidney patients free of cost and paying Rs 10,000 as monthly pension to them. The government also allocated Rs 800 crore for supply of safe drinking water to all villages where kidney diseases were detected. Works are in progress at Palasa at a cost of Rs 200 crore for kidney disease treatment and research, they explained.

Dharmana brothers also said that the poor, neglected sections of population are happy now with the welfare schemes implemented by the CM,Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as they are receiving benefits without any effort. They felt that Pawan was harming backward north coastal AP region and poor people here by backing TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu blindly and supporting his real estate business at the cost of people of north coastal AP. They warned that if Pawan Kalyan did not change his attitude towards north coastal AP, the people will hunt and hit him and the day will come soon.