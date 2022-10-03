Dharmana Prasada Rao fires on TDP, alleges of conspiracy over capital issue

The war of words continue between ruling YSRCP and opposition Telugu Desam Party over the state capital issues. With ruling party is going ahead with the implementation of decentralisation of development, there are protests on the other hand. Meanwhile, the ruling party is holding a region-wise debate on the decentralization of governance. A key discussion on decentralisation was held in Rajamahendravaram. In this round table meeting, many political leaders and leaders of public organisations participated. However, the voice of the ruling party leaders was heard more who supported for the decentralisation of development.

In this meeting, the leaders of the YSRCP fired at the opposition leader Chandrababu. Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao criticized that there was a conspiracy in the matter of capital during the TDP regime. Dharmana asked why the objections which did not come when the capital was in Hyderabad, Kurnool and Chennai are being raised now. He criticised that Chandrababu's aim is to strangle north Coastal Andhra and asserted why they should keep quiet if Visakhapatnam is not made the capital.

MP Pilli Subhash, who participated in this discussion, questioned whether the authority to place the actual capital vests in the Parliament or the Legislature. He said that he does not understand why the courts are interfering in this and alleged that Chandrababu is deliberately creating obstacles and is trying to create obstacles because of the fear of damage to his real estate empire.