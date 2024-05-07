Your arrogance will cost you: DK Aruna to CM

Mahabubnagar: “Revanth Reddy got the Chief Minister’s post in a lucky draw. If you are filled with power and arrogance, the people will teach you the same thing as they did to KCR’s family,” said BJP leader and Mahabubnagar MP candidate DK Aruna.

Making crucial remarks against CM Revanth Reddy, she criticised the CM for his comments about her. “I am a woman who is being personally abused by the CM,” she said on Monday. She suggested that Revanth Reddy should know that his comments against her were deteriorating his stature. “Is it acceptable to call me such vile names? Do you not have women or daughters in your own family?” she questioned the CM. She also said that the youth of Palamuru district were losing their jobs due to GO No. 46. DK Aruna demanded the government to immediately cancel the GO and do justice to the youth of rural areas. She said that as soon as he comes to power, the CM promised to hold a mega DSC to fill up vacancies.