Dharmana Prasada Rao visits Srisailam temple, offers prayers, says land disputes resolved

Andhra Pradesh Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao visited Srisailam Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple along with his family. Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao was welcomed by temple priests, Srisailam MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy and officials. Minister Dharmana's couple performed Rudrabhishekam for diety and Kumkumarchana for Amma and other special pujas. After the darshan, Vedic scholars gave Vedas to Dharmana couple in Mandapam.



MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy presented a memento of Sri Brahmaramba relics and laddu prasadam to the minister couple. The minister said that it is a pleasure to have darshan and opined that he had come to the Kshetra 10 years ago and that the Srisailam Kshetra had developed a lot. "The devasthan land dispute, which has been pending for many decades, has been discussed with the officials of the three departments and 5,300 acres have been identified," he said.



The minister said that the land record will be handed over to the temple soon. The Minister congratulated MLA Shilpa Chakrapani Reddy for resolving the Srisailam Kshetra land dispute for many years.