Dharmavaram social worker receives honorary doctorate

Dharmavaram: Renowned social worker Nidimamidi Vishnu Narayan of Dharmavaram town in Sri Sathya Sai district has been conferred an Honorary Doctorate by Arts and University, Delhi, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to social service.

According to sources, the honorary degree was awarded in appreciation of Vishnu Narayan’s sustained and selfless work in the field of community welfare, particularly in improving access to healthcare in rural and underserved areas.

Over the years, he has organised several free medical camps across villages in the district, enabling thousands of people to receive timely diagnosis and treatment.

Vishnu Narayan has also played a key role in facilitating free surgeries for economically disadvantaged patients by coordinating with hospitals, doctors and philanthropic organisations.

His efforts have brought much-needed relief to numerous families who otherwise could not afford advanced medical care.

Hailing from a middle-class background, Vishnu Narayan developed a strong inclination towards social service at a young age. Through consistent dedication and a people-centric approach, he has earned widespread respect and goodwill among the public.

His commitment to addressing grassroots issues and his hands-on involvement in social initiatives have set him apart as a prominent social activist in Sri Sathya Sai district.

The conferment of the honorary doctorate in the national capital has been received with appreciation by various sections of society. Well-wishers, social activists and local residents have expressed pride and happiness over the recognition, describing it as a fitting tribute to his years of service to the community.

Many have hoped that the honour would further inspire him to expand his social initiatives and encourage others to take up meaningful community service.