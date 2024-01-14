Dharmavaram TDP leaders burn Naidu arrest and FIR copies on bonfires

Live
The leaders of Dharmavaram Constituency Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh protested against the YCP government, accusing them of adopting anti-people policies over the last four and a half years. They burned copies of the biocopies brought by the government and the FIR against Chandrababu Naidu illegally arresting him.
The bonfire took place in Gandhinagar circle in Dharmavaram town. The TDP leaders raised slogans demanding a change in the state government and asserted that Chandrababu Naidu will return as the chief minister in the upcoming general elections. They criticized the YCP government for being corrupt and alleged involvement in sand, liquor, and land mafias. The TDP leaders claimed that people are ready to support Chandrababu Naidu and the TDP in the next elections.