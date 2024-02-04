Dharmika Sadas Commences With Anugraha Bhashanam By Tirumala Pontiffs

TIRUMALA: The three day Dharmika Sadas entered the second day on Sunday at Astana Mandapam in Tirumala on Sunday.

After Puja and Veda Swasthi, His Holiness Sri Sri Satagopa Ramanuja Pedda Jeeyar Swamy in his Anugraha Bhashanam on the occasion welcomed all the Peethadhipathis who graced the Dharmika Sadas to give their valuable suggestions to take forward Hindu Santana Dharma by TTD in a big way across the country and also to sustain the morals embedded in our Dharma for the future generations.

HH Sri Sri Narayana Ramanujacharya Chinna Jiyar Swamy of Tirumala also wished that the three day religious conclave emerge out to be a successful one with fruitful suggestions to take forward Hindu Sanatana Dharma in a big way.

TTD Chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, JEOs Smt Sada Bhargavi, Veerabrahmam, CVSO Narasimha Kishore and others were also present.