  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

DHMO expresses concern as people roam maskless

DMHO K C Chandra Nayak addressing a health awareness programme in Srikakulam on Sunday
x

DMHO K C Chandra Nayak addressing a health awareness programme in Srikakulam on Sunday 

Highlights

The official urges people not to worry about the Covid third wave but follow safety measures to avoid infections

Srikakulam: District medical and health officer (DMHO) K C Chnadra Nayak appealed to people not to worry about the Covid third wave and advised them to follow Covid norms as a precautionary measure.

Addressing a health awareness event organised by the medical department and various forums at Government Degree College in Srikakulam on Sunday, he explained that of the 30 lakh population in the district, 25 lakh people are vaccinated.

He added that vaccination helps to reduce the impact of the coronavirus on people, but they should follow Covid norms such as maintaining physical distance, wearing a face mask and cleaning hands frequently to avoid spread of the virus.

DMHO expressed concern as people are moving around without facemasks in the public places which may lead to spread of coronavirus. He advised people to lead a healthy and tension free life to protect their health. He added that going for a regular walk, doing exercises and yoga are essential to lead healthy life.

Medical officers, doctors, teachers, citizen forum representatives, Star Walkers club members were present at the event.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X