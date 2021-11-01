DHMO expresses concern as people roam maskless

Srikakulam: District medical and health officer (DMHO) K C Chnadra Nayak appealed to people not to worry about the Covid third wave and advised them to follow Covid norms as a precautionary measure.

Addressing a health awareness event organised by the medical department and various forums at Government Degree College in Srikakulam on Sunday, he explained that of the 30 lakh population in the district, 25 lakh people are vaccinated.

He added that vaccination helps to reduce the impact of the coronavirus on people, but they should follow Covid norms such as maintaining physical distance, wearing a face mask and cleaning hands frequently to avoid spread of the virus.

DMHO expressed concern as people are moving around without facemasks in the public places which may lead to spread of coronavirus. He advised people to lead a healthy and tension free life to protect their health. He added that going for a regular walk, doing exercises and yoga are essential to lead healthy life.

Medical officers, doctors, teachers, citizen forum representatives, Star Walkers club members were present at the event.