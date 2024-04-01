Live
Dhone Advocates Bar Assn elects new committee
Dhone (Nandyal district): President and vice-president to Dhone Advocates Bar Association were unanimously elected during the elections conducted on...
Dhone (Nandyal district): President and vice-president to Dhone Advocates Bar Association were unanimously elected during the elections conducted on Saturday. At the election, Venu Gopal Goud has been selected as the president. In a tug of war competition for vice-president post between senior advocate Baddal Venkatesh and Eshwar, Baddal Venkatesh succeeded in grabbing the post.
Vice-president Venugopal Goud told The Hans India that Baddal Venkatesh got 118 votes and Eshwar got 71 out of the total 185 votes.
Meanwhile, Lakshmi Shetty Krishna Prasad was elected as general secretary, Nagaraj Goud as joint secretary and Srinivasulu as treasurer.
