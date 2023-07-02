Dhone development possible with cooperation of people: Ministers

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister Adimulapu Suresh said that the development of Dhone constituency was possible with the cooperation of people only.

The ministers accompanied by Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Nandyal District Collector Dr Manazir Jilani Samoon and Superintendent of Police (SP) K Raghuveer Reddy performed Bhoomi puja for the construction of underpass and inaugurated newly constructed municipal administrative building in Dhone on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Adimulapu Suresh said that the municipal administrative building was planned to be constructed around 3 km away from the main town during the Telugu Desam government.

The TD government with an aim to get good appreciation for their lands, has taken steps in that regard, he pointed out. But the YSRC party, while in opposition, opposed it and wanted to construct it at the nearest place to the people. After the YSRC party formed the government it constructed the municipal administrative building at the nearest place to the people, said the MAUD Minister.

The minister said the municipal administrative building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 5.50 crore. Now, the people of the surrounding areas including town can avail services.

Later, Finance Minister and others participated at the Bhoomi puja for construction of Railway under Pass bridge in the town limits. Buggana said that the residents and commuters were facing huge problems for not having an underpass bridge. He said the underpass bridge would be constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore.