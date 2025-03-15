Dhrusya Vedika secures four awards

Vijayawada : Vijayawada-based theatre group Dhrusya Vedika has made a remarkable mark at the Aparna Nataka Kalaparishad at Tatiparthi, near Pithapuram, by securing four prestigious awards.

Their production of the timeless classic ‘Kanakapusya Ragam’, originally written by Raghava and directed by SK Misro captured Best Director award, captivated audiences and won accolades across categories.

Despite being a 60-year-old play, ‘Kanakapusya Ragam’ proved its enduring charm, enthralling both seasoned theatre lovers and new generation audiences. The decision by the organisers to include this masterpiece alongside contemporary scripts has been widely appreciated, as it successfully rekindled interest in classic dramas.

The production,spearheaded by HVRSPrasad, was a collective effort of an exceptional team. The play’s stunning visual and technical aspects were managed by P Sridhar (Makeup), Suresh (Lighting Design), EV Sagar (Stage Design), Hemadri Prasad (Background Score) and PVB Sarma (stage organisation).

On stage, actor Dontala Prakash (Rajasekhar) received the Best Actor Award and Evana Ramesh Babu (Neelakantha Sastry) got Best Comedian Award. B Roopa Sri (Kanakam), Kathi Syam Prasad (Sundaram), G Satyanandini (Lakshmi), Evana Bhagyaraj (Anand) also excelled. Naren Borra (Prasadrao) breathed life into their characters, earning well deserved recognition from the public. The event, meticulously organised by Aparna Nataka Kalaparishad organisers Amaradi Bullabai, Nakka Gajendra Rao, Nulu Govinda Rao and Jaligampala Bavanna was a grand success, celebrating the richness of theatre and storytelling.