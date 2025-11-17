Dial your commissioner & PGRS today

Guntur: Guntur Municipal Corporation will conduct ‘Dial Your Commissioner’ programme (phone number: 0863-2224202) from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the Commissioner’s Chamber of the Guntur Municipal Corporation on Monday for resolving local issues of the citizens of Guntur city.

Thereafter, a Public Grievance Redressal System programme will be held in the Council Meeting Hall till 1 PM, where applications and complaints will be received directly from the public in the presence of GMC department heads, according to GMC commissioner Puli Srinivasulu.

He urged the people to avail the facility provided by the GMC to solve their long pending problems.