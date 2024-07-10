Live
‘Dial your RTC DM’ today
The Ongole Depot Manager of APSRTC Srinivas informed that the ‘Dial Your DM’ programme will be held on Wednesday.
Ongole:The Ongole Depot Manager of APSRTC Srinivas informed that the ‘Dial Your DM’ programme will be held on Wednesday. The programme will be conducted to receive feedback, complaints, and suggestions from the passengers to provide better and systematic services while correcting the issues in delivering them.
The DM requested the passengers and the public to share their opinions, and advice with the RTC officials by dialling 9959225695 from 04.00 pm to 05.00 pm on Wednesday.
