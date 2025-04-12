Dialysis centre to come up in Achanta soon

Bhimavaram: Union Minister of State for Steel and Heavy Industries Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma said that a dialysis centre with state-of-the-art equipment will be opened for kidney patients in Achanta at a cost of Rs one crore soon.

A meeting of BJP Achanta Assembly activists was held at Velagaleru village of Penumantra mandal under the chairmanship of BJP Achanta Constituency Convener KHV Prasad Reddy on Friday.

Union Minister Srinivasa Varma, who attended the meeting as the chief guest, said that funds have also been sanctioned for the construction of a community hall in Dongaravipalem with Rs 20 lakh and a community building in Podur with Rs 40 lakh.

He said that Prime Minister Modi is working towards making India a developed country by 2047 and that everyone should be a partner in achieving that goal. Our country, which is the fourth largest economy in the world, will soon become the third largest economy.

He said that even an ordinary worker has the opportunity to become a Union Minister and Prime Minister only in BJP. The desire to get a position in politics is natural in everyone and he should work with a goal in politics. He said that the Modi government at the Centre has sanctioned large amounts of funds for the construction of Polavaram, Amaravati, Visakha Steel Plant, Railway Zone and highways, which are crucial in the state, and that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has also said many times that development and welfare schemes are being implemented in the state with central cooperation. He said that every BJP worker should know about the central schemes and work to ensure that all those who are eligible receive them. He said that every worker who works hard for the party will be recognised, and he will work to ensure that BJP workers get a suitable place in temple and market yard committees. He said that he will also attend every mandal BJP worker meeting and that everyone should work together to strengthen the party. He said that BJP workers should work in coordination with the TDP and Jana Sena parties. He said that he will provide full support to every activist to work hard to grow into leaders.

Later, BJP leaders and activists felicitated Union Minister Srinivasa Verma. BJP district president Ainampudi Sridevi, former district president Narni Tataji, district general secretaries Alluri Sai Durga Raju, Pulavarthi Venkateswara Rao, Penumantra mandal president Goparaju Maruthi Krishna, Achanta mandal president N Srinivas, Penugonda mandal leader Nagur, Podur mandal president Chintapalli Ramesh and others participated in this meeting.