Diamond-studded Tilakam donated to goddess Gangamma

Tirupati: Sri Shakti Peetadeeswari Ramyananda Bharati Swamini donated a diamond studded Tilakam to goddess Gangamma. The Swamini after presenting pattuvastralu to the goddess, handed over the Tilakam worth Rs 2 lakhs temple EO Jayakar for adorning the deity.

Meanwhile, on the fourth day of Gangamma, devotees performed Dora Vesham. On this day devotees smear their body with sandal paste (Chandanam) and wear a garland made out of neem leaves and lemons.

Following the age-old custom devotees dressed Dora Vesham and offered prayers to the goddess to please her.

Many individuals including BJP senior leader Gundala Gopinath Reddy and social organisations distributed butter milk and gruel (ambili) to the devotees visiting the shrine, keeping in view of the hot temperature.